Dillon Danis to fight AJ Agazarm at Submission Underground 3

AJ Agazarm and Dillon Danis. GRACIEMAG
The third installment of Submission Underground, slated for Jan. 29 in Portland, Oregon, will feature a superfight between AJ Agazarm and Dillon Danis. The info comes from MMA Fighting’s Luke Thomas.

Agazarm of Gracie Barra has titles at the BJJ Pan and No-Gi Worlds. Dillon, a student under Marcelo Garcia and coach to Conor McGregor, was a brown-belt Pan and world champion, and recently won double gold at the No-Gi Pan.

Submission Underground is promoted by Chael Sonnen. Its Dec. 11 edition saw Jon Jones use his time off the UFC to submit Dan Henderson.

