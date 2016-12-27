Bruno Malfacine teaches how to sweep a heavier foe

Bruno Malfacine is the biggest roosterweight champion in BJJ history. Owner of eight world championships, the Alliance fighter has refined technique capable of beating not only people in his weight class, but also in the higher ones. Invited by his friend Bernardo Faria, Malfa teaches here a simple, efficient sweep starting from the butterfly guard, which can be used on enemies of all sizes.
Headlines
