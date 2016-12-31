Amanda Nunes runs Ronda Rousey over, retains UFC belt

UFC 207, held last night in Las Vegas, Nevada, could have been Ronda Rousey’s big comeback following her stunning loss to Holly Holm in late 2015. The judoka faced bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who simply didn’t acknowledge the biggest female MMA star, dealing her a devastating 48-second loss. Besides the title, that netted Nunes an extra 50 thousand dollars for the night’s best performance.

The co-main event saw the men’s bantamweight belt change hands. Challenger Cody Garbrandt defeated champion Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47 and 48-46). The duel was deemed the fight of the night, yielding each fighter a bonus of 50k.

Find all of the night’s results below.

Main card

Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey via first-round TKO (0:48)

Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision

T.J. Dillashaw def. John Lineker via unanimous decision

Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine via split decision

Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision

Undercard

Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks via unanimous decision

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via first-round KO (3:34)

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via arm-triangle choke (R1, 4:30)

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means ruled no-contest

Comments

comments