Christmas has come and gone, and even disciplined athletes will be excused to have gained some weight and being a little hung over. It is how you proceed from this point that can help you set the tone for a successful new year.

We dug into our archives to find a series of exercises to help the athlete regain that rhythm they worked so hard to achieve throughout the year. Check out three exercises proposed by Dr. Alex Souto Maior to get you going as soon as possible.

Comments

comments