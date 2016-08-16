Saulo and Xande Ribeiro, Carlson Gracie Jr., Rômulo Barral, Vitor Shaolin and other big names to feature at World Master Jiu-Jitsu

The World Master Jiu-Jitsu 2016 has a lot of promise. Sign-ups were quickly filled up with 3,600 athletes enrolled for the competition, set to take place Aug. 25 through 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Halls, in Nevada. Among those registered are legends like six-time world champ Saulo Ribeiro, who will take on other heavyweights in the master-3 age class. There’s also his brother Xande, a five-time champion set to compete in the master-1 age class.

Three-time world champion Vitor Shaolin will attempt to bag the lightweight master-2 division. Two-time absolute champ Rodrigo Comprido can be found in the same age group fighting among super-heavyweights. Four-time world champion Rômulo Barral is registered in the heavyweight master-1 division.

We will also be holding our breath for great performances from other masters of the gentle art. Master-2 medium heavyweights include Eduardo Telles, Jorge Britto and Igor Gracie. Former UFC fighter Fabrício Morango will throw down among master-2 heavyweights. An ADCC champion and former ultimate fighter, Vinny “Pezão” Magalhães will be seeking gold as a master-1 super-heavyweight. Clark Gracie is a middleweight in the same age group.

World champion Caio Terra and silver medalist Bruno Frazzato, who are used to fighting the adult world championships, but are now in their thirties, are also signed up to get a shot at master-1 gold.

Carlson Gracie Jr. will compete among master-4 medium heavyweights. The son of the legendary grandmaster entered the competition to mark the ten years of his father’s passing.

