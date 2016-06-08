Here are 6 questions the 2016 Worlds answered after four days of thrills

Was Buchecha right to pull out of the 2016 WPJJC?

Yes, you can say that. As he won double gold in Long Beach, you can say it was a good move to pull out of the World Pro if he felt he was not at 100%. His performance in Long Beach showed a Buchecha with lots of drive and completely confident in his rebuilt left knee.

Is Leandro Lo unbeatable in his weight class?

He seems to be as he won five world titles in five years. Not just that, Lo also does a lot of damage in the open class. This year, he made his way once again to the semifinals beating Keenan Cornelius, Gustavo Elias, among others.

Is Dominyka the best female black belt today?

Yes, she is. You don’t become a back to back black belt open class world champion out of luck. Dominyka mixes strength, pressure and unusual technique to dominate her opponents. She beat Venla Luukkonen 33-0 in the superheavy final and beat Mackenzie Dern and Bia Mesquita on her way to the absolute gold medal.

Will the new generation steal the spotlight?

Well, not yet. Erberth Santos, Edwin Najmi, Gabriel Arges, João Miyao, Marcio Andre and others had great showings, but there was no changing of the guard at the 2016 Worlds. Big names like Bruno malfacine, Rafael Mendes, Lucas Lepri, Marcus Buchecha and Andre Galvão held on to their posts and added one more title to their belts.

Will Americans make a dent in Brazil’s domination?

No. The fact is Brazil has a century of history with Jiu-Jitsu, as the USA is still in their twenties. The gentle art has been popular in America since the early 90s, so there hasn’t been enough time for the pool of talents to become big enough to challenge Brazil’s incredible capacity of coming up with new top competitors. This year, Brazilians won the open class divisions in all belts, male and female, except the female blue belt and the female black belt.

Will another team dethrone Alliance in the male adult division?

No. With each year that goes by, Alliance’s dominance seems stronger. This time, it was a true blow out, as Alliance scored 26 more points than second place Checkmat and third place GF Team together.

