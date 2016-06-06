2016 Worlds: Buchecha makes history with unprecedented 4th open class title, Dominyka wins back to back; other results

The 2016 World Jiu-Jitsu championship is absolutely in the books.
And it was one really for the books.
First of all, Marcus Buchecha wrote a new chapter in Jiu-Jitsu history by winning an unprecedented fourth black belt open class title. He has now 8 gold medals overall as a black belt and is at a hand’s reach of Roger Gracie’s record of 10 titles.
Here’s how Buchecha did it.
In the female black belt division, Dominyka Obelenyte also wrote a great chapter with the back to back double gold campaign in the superheavy and the open class. Dominyka is now the most accomplished non-Brazilian competitor of all times, with four gold medals in the black belt division. Here’s how she did it.
In the team’s competition, Alliance won its 11th adult male trophy. The results were:
Adult Male (Adulto Masculino)
1 – Alliance – 118
2 – CheckMat – 46
3 – GF Team – 46
