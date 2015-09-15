Headlines

2015 Worlds Masters: watch a free live stream of the black belt semis and finals

The IBJJF announced today that a free live stream of the 2015 Worlds Masters will be available.

You can catch the matches live from the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, on Sept. 25-26, if you go to ibjjtv.com.

The free internet broadcast will feature only the black belt semifinals and finals of all master divisions.

Know more at ibjjf.org.

