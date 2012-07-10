10 big mistakes you must avoid in Jiu-Jitsu

Where do you think you make most mistakes in Jiu-Jitsu? Is it the posture? In laziness? Not following a diet with determination?

Today GRACIEMAG.com lists ten mistakes you shouldn’t make in Jiu-Jitsu. However, more then teaching, we want to learn from you. In your opinion, what is the most common mistake in Jiu-Jitsu? Share it with other readers and help everyone to improve.

1. ELBOWS AWAY FROM THE BODY

In Jiu-Jitsu, there is hardly any position in which the elbow should be away from the body. Keeping your elbows close to your body all the time means avoiding armbars, imbalances, mooring and something worse. Always stay safe and do not open gaps keeping the elbow to the body, in attack or defense.

2. BAD POSTURE

The greatest secret in Jiu-Jitsu is the posture, something all the white belts needs to pay attention since the start. Learn to keep your back straight when you are inside someone’s guard. Good posture will save you from being unbalanced, swept and submitted. Also remember to keep the toes bent and stuck in the dojo, not just with the instep lying on the floor. This prevents you from being pushed easily.

3. IGNORING SELF-DEFENSE

Do not ignore self-defense techniques. The more basic, the most useful they will be. Or do you intend to become a black belt who gets all desperate to get out of a simple choke? Repeat the basics at the beginning of training, to warm up. Make 20, 50 moves for each side, and see your Jiu-Jitsu flowing much faster.

4. COMPETING IN TRAINING

The mats of your gym are not competition fighting areas. There you have to train, lose, tap and learn. Only by losing and working on your weaknesses you will become a complete fighter. Trying to “win at training” only limits your game. After all, you will just try what you already do well.

5. LOOKING AT YOUR COLLAR

When you are attacked with a choke, try to put your chin on your chest, but never look at your collar. You will end up turning to the direction of the choke, or making room for the kimono to enter more. Look at your opponent’s elbow, pull his shoulder and arm to relieve the pressure and rotate the hips to the right side to escape.

6. LEAVING YOUR ARM WITHIN THE GARD WHEN TRYING TO PASS

When trying to pass, be careful not to let your arm within the guard, which is half way to receive a triangle choke.

7. CROSSING YOUR FEET

When applying an armbar, do not cross your feet, which might help in its defense.

8. DISRESPECTING HIERARCHY

Invite a black-belt mate to practice can be seen as a lack of respect to hierarchy. Wait for the more experienced to invite you.

9. TRAINING LIKE A LION, EATING LIKE A BIRD

Try eating well before and after the Jiu-Jitsu practice. Preferably with professional help. Avoid training while hungry or with your stomach full, and not take the supplements without medical supervision. And drink a lot of water, before, during, and after Jiu-Jitsu.

10. LEARING ATTACKS AND FORGETING ABOUT DEFENSES

Learning good defenses is more important than learning 50 different submissions, mainly those you won’t be able to use. Memorize where your body needs to be to defend from each posture. Correct your mistakes immediately, with more experienced athletes.

