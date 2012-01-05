5 recipes for returning to Jiu-Jitsu from injury even better, by Tanquinho

Jiu-Jitsu champions and stars of the UFC are human just like you and me, and evidence of how that is true is the fact that they get hurt too.

Take a look at what UFC champion GSP posted this week on Facebook: “A month has gone by since the operation [on his knee] and I’m pleased with the results. It really is unbelievable what the human body is capable of. Now on to physiotherapy, manual therapy for scarring, ice, ultrasound, compression, ligament exercises, pedaling… I’d love to hear more tips from you guys to help me.”

The topic has been off the hook, with over a thousand comments. In the gi competition world, another slick martial artist has been working hard with his physiotherapists to recover from a troubling injury, to his spine. Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes (Soul Fighters) went under the knife on November 23. Proof that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, the black belt returned to training for some drills and spins, doing light repetitions with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Dern.

(CHECK OUT TANQUINHO AGAINST SANDRO BATATA AT 2011 WORLDS)

“It’s been a month and a half since surgery and I’m feeling better with every day. I’m making great progress but don’t have a return date yet. I hope to be back in training within three months and maybe even compete at the Worlds by year end,” the 2011 world runner-up told GRACIEMAG.com from the United States.

“I feel everything happens for a reason; God is always in control. If He picked me to go through what I’ve been going through, it’s because I needed it; I believe He has something good in store for me in the future. I know I’ll be a better man after getting through this latest injury,” he reflected.

Tanquinho wrapped up by conveying five recipes for you to recover from injury shipshape—and return to training even better still.

1. KEEP CALM

One of Jiu-Jitsu’s most useful lessons, in no matter what fight situation, also applies to those suffering from injury. Don’t panic or despair. An injury, even a herniated disc like the one afflicting Augusto Tanquinho, doesn’t mean the end of one’s career or Jiu-Jitsu training.

2. SEEK EXPERT ASSISTANCE

Health isn’t something to take lightly. Jiu-Jitsu teaches you to always seek the best way out. Where injury is concerned, the most efficient solution is to consult a medical specialist, the best one you can find.

3. DON’T GO OFF HALF-COCKED

Trust the “master” you’ve picked to help you get well. Follow the doctor’s orders rigorously, especially during the post-operative stage.

4. PATIENCE, A TRAIT OF JIU-JITSU

Take it slow, be patient! Recovery takes time, and you won’t leave the operating table and be ready to put your gi back on in just a week or a month.

5. PHYSIOTHERAPY IS DISCIPLINE

If you seek to be a better martial artist, nothing puts you to the test more than physiotherapy. Dedicate yourself to the max; it’s time to bolster your body for future battles.

